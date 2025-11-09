Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CODYY) Price Target Increased by 19.13% to 54.00

The average one-year price target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CODYY) has been revised to $54.00 / share. This is an increase of 19.13% from the prior estimate of $45.33 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.79 to a high of $94.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 226.88% from the latest reported closing price of $16.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODYY is 0.26%, an increase of 298.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 143.65% to 852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Managed Account Series - BlackRock GA Dynamic Equity Fund Class K holds 489K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 163K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing a decrease of 73.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 39.65% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.