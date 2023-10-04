Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR (CODYY) Price Target Increased by 13.66% to 31.40

The average one-year price target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR (OTC:CODYY) has been revised to 31.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.66% from the prior estimate of 27.63 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.85 to a high of 46.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 161.65% from the latest reported closing price of 12.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODYY is 1.27%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.98% to 292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 20.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 26.28% over the last quarter.

MOPPX - Mercator International Opportunity Fund Institutional Class holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

