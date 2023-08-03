Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR (CODYY) Price Target Decreased by 13.44% to 24.06

The average one-year price target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR (OTC:CODYY) has been revised to 24.06 / share. This is an decrease of 13.44% from the prior estimate of 27.79 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.94 to a high of 41.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.94% from the latest reported closing price of 13.52 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODYY is 1.28%, an increase of 48.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 70.59% to 292K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pacer Advisors holds 282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 20.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 26.28% over the last quarter.
MOPPX - Mercator International Opportunity Fund Institutional Class holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.
