Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR (CODYY) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.44 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODYY is 0.86%, an increase of 376.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,047.31% to 171K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 245.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR is 28.30. The forecasts range from a low of 9.97 to a high of $50.75. The average price target represents an increase of 245.94% from its latest reported closing price of 8.18.

The projected annual revenue for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - ADR is 50,982MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 144K shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODYY by 30.53% over the last quarter.

MOPPX - Mercator International Opportunity Fund Institutional Class holds 10K shares.

