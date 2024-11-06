News & Insights

Compagnia dei Caraibi Calls Shareholders’ Meeting Amid Audit Changes

November 06, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. (IT:TIME) has released an update.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A., a leader in premium beverage distribution, has called a shareholders’ meeting to appoint a new statutory auditor and rectify a previous financial statement error. This meeting is necessitated by recent legislative changes affecting audit regulations. The company continues to expand its dynamic portfolio and strengthen its brand presence internationally.

