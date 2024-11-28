Compagnia dei Caraibi Appoints New Auditors and Corrects Financial Error

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. (IT:TIME) has released an update.

Compagnia dei Caraibi has appointed KPMG S.p.A. as its new auditing firm for 2024-2026, following a recent regulatory change. Additionally, the company has corrected a previous financial reporting error, revising its 2023 financial statement allocations. These moves reflect the company’s proactive approach to compliance and financial accuracy.

