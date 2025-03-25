COMP Gains 60% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Compass COMP shares have surged 60.2% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the Internet - Software industry’s declines of 9.6% and 1.8%, respectively.



Meanwhile, the company has outpaced its industry peers Inseego INSG, Appian APPN and Atlassian TEAM.



Over the trailing three months, shares of Inseego, Appian and Atlassian have declined 10.8%, 8.6% and 7.7%, respectively.



COMP's outperformance can be attributed to the strong top-line performance, with revenues rising 25.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in transactions. Stronger platform capabilities, market share expansion and acquisitions accelerated its growth, solidifying its leadership in the real estate market.

COMP’s Digital Platform Accelerates Success

Compass's proprietary, cloud-native platform simplifies real estate transactions by digitizing and integrating workflows, enabling agents to manage their business efficiently while enhancing client interactions.



COMP’s One-click Title and Escrow integration is a key driver of operational efficiency, enabling seamless title and escrow initiation within its platform. The feature has significantly improved attach rates by more than 800 basis points over the past four quarters, reflecting strong adoption, and its impact on agent productivity and platform engagement.



Compass’ all-in-one client dashboard, launched nationally in February 2025, enhances transaction transparency and client-agent connectivity. Early adoption has been strong, with 14,950 invitations sent in the first week and a 43% rise in client engagement, signaling significant traction and platform value.



The company’s Make-Me-Sell feature allows homeowners to set a target price that could motivate them to sell. With 9,500 entries to date, it aims to turn CRM contacts into exclusive agent-only listings. A full launch in the first quarter of 2025 is expected to expand inventory and drive agent engagement.

Compass’ Estimates Trend Upward

For the first quarter of 2025, COMP expects total revenues of $1.350-$1.475 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.42 billion, indicating 34.2% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for the first-quarter 2025 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 6 cents per share, narrowing from a loss of 8 cents projected 60 days ago. This figure also indicates an improvement from the year-ago quarter's loss of 27 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.02 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.72%.



The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at 9 cents per share, up by 4 cents over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 129.03%.

COMP’s Zacks Rank

Compass currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

