News & Insights

Markets
CVLT

CommVault Systems Q1 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Lifts Full-year Revenue Outlook - Update

July 30, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the second quarter, CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) expects revenue to be between $218 million and $222 million. On average, 7 analysts expect revenue of $217.97 million.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range of $915 million - $925 million, up from the previous outlook of $904 million - $914 million. The consensus estimate stands at $916.09 million.

Q1 Results:

CommVault Systems reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.53 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $12.63 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CommVault Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.40 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $224.67 million from $198.15 million last year.

CommVault Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.53 Mln. vs. $12.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $224.67 Mln vs. $198.15 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.