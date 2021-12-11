Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shareholder returns have been decent, earning 30% in 1 year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 30% in that time.

Since the stock has added US$206m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While Commvault Systems made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year Commvault Systems saw its revenue grow by 8.1%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 30%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CVLT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2021

We know that Commvault Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Commvault Systems

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Commvault Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Commvault Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Commvault Systems that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

