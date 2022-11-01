CommVault Systems, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.518 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1.731 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CommVault Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.074 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $188.057 million from $177.840 million last year.

CommVault Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.518 Mln. vs. $1.731 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.5 -Revenue (Q2): $188.057 Mln vs. $177.840 Mln last year.

