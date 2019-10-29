Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by and welcome to the Commvault Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Michael Melnyk Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead sir.

Michael Melnyk -- Director of Investor Relations

Good morning and thanks for dialing in today for our call to discuss our fiscal second quarter 2020 earnings results. Before we begin I'd like to remind everyone that the statements made during this call including in the question-and-answer session at the end of the call may include forward-looking statements including statements regarding financial projections and future performance. All the statements that relate to our beliefs plans expectations or intentions regarding the future are pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on our current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors difficulties and delays inherent with development manufacturing marketing and sale of software products and related services and general economic conditions. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting our business please see the risk factors contained in our annual report on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings and in the cautionary statement contained in our press release and on our website.

The company undertakes no responsibility to update the information in this conference call under any circumstance. In addition the development and timing of any product release as well as features or functionality remain at the sole discretion -- at our sole discretion. Our press release related to today's announcement was issued over the wire services earlier this morning and has also been furnished to SEC as an 8-K filing. The press release is also available on our Investor Relations website. On this conference call we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures can be found on our website. This conference call is being recorded and a replay is available for the webcast. An archive of today's webcast will be available on our website following the call. As a reminder our acquisition of Hedvig closed on October 1. As a result our second quarter results discussed this morning do not include Hedvig. With me on the call this morning are Sanjay Mirchandani President and Chief Executive Officer of Commvault; and Brian Carolan Chief Financial Officer of Commvault. Sanjay and Brian will each share opening remarks and commentary before we open the call for Q&A.

With that I'll turn it over to Sanjay.

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Michael. Good morning and thanks for joining us today. As you saw from our press release this morning we delivered results above expectations for both revenue and operating margins. This performance as well as our positive outlook reflects the good headway we are making on the simplification innovation and execution priorities we established at the start of the fiscal year. We have work to do but we are making real measurable progress and we remain focused on setting achievable goals in meeting them. Key actions since our last earnings call include our first major acquisition with Hedvig the introduction of Metallic a new SaaS offering relaunching our brand and hosting nearly 2000 customers partners and thought leaders at our Commvault GO conference earlier this month. Brian will provide more context on our financial results in a few minutes. But first I want to highlight our priorities and positive work under way. Let's discuss them one by one. First we are simplifying how we do business. During the quarter we continued to improve our org structure and reexamine redesign and simplify core processes.

The resulting operational efficiencies not only contribute to our profitability but enable us to reinvest in growth driving initiatives. We also continue to implement streamline and align the tools and processes to drive predictability and better linearity in our sales pipeline. Enhancements are being extended to our customers and partners as well. We are making it easier and more beneficial for them to do business with Commvault. The feedback from these efforts has been positive as noted by Bijan Taleghani of TIM AG a longtime partner who said "We are excited about these changes and enhancements to the Commvault partner advantage program. The new levels of simplicity and transparency will help our resellers achieve greater profitability faster than before." We plan to do more to simplify our business and empower our ecosystem to build on this enthusiasm. Next on innovation. Commvault has always been a leader in developing innovative solutions for our customers. It is validated once again when we were named as an innovator in the most recent Forrester Wave for data resiliencies to solutions and for the eighth consecutive year Commvault was cited as a leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Backup and Recovery.

These are 2 of the most influential and analyst for IT decision-makers and we are proud of the recognition we have received. We're continuously innovating our Commvault Complete portfolio and we expect to release new updates and capabilities roughly every 90 days. We've also built machine learning and artificial intelligence into our products and extended our capabilities across numerous public cloud providers and industry-leading applications. As a result we have a lower customer base and strong customer satisfaction ratings which are reflected in our high renewal rates. We're also focused on giving our customers technology to use and analyze the data. We recently launched a reimagined Commvault Activate product with more intuitive compliance-ready workflows to provide the insights and analytics needed for customer sensitive data governance requirements. Not only is it a feature-rich but we made it simpler and easier for our partners and customers to buy and use. Vincent Chang President of Arrosoft Solutions noted "We're particularly excited about the new licensing and pricing model which will make Activate easy to buy and for us as a partner easier to sell." Importantly we are turning our innovation into new market opportunities. For example we recently expanded our portfolio to include Metallic an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service data protection solution.

Built as an internal start-up on Commvault's proven technology Metallic sets a new standard for SaaS data protection merits unrivaled flexibility scalability and simplicity. Now customers can easily leverage our technology in any form factor on-premise in the cloud as an appliance or as a service. Metallic is available today in the United States through an initial set of launch partners who are truly excited about the offering. Steve Guggenheimer Corporate Vice President Microsoft said "Many of our mutual customers are migrating their applications and data to the cloud. One of the really interesting use cases for Metallic is providing additional protection for individual user information within Microsoft Office 365." And we didn't stop there. We also closed our first major acquisition Hedvig on October 1. We put in place a world-class bench of Hedvig and Commvault's leaders to drive our innovation road map and go-to-market strategies. This includes Hedvig Co-founder and CEO Avinash Lakshman; and industry veteran David Wigglesworth to lead Hedvig's global sales organization. We believe Hedvig and Metallic represent a compelling growth opportunity for Commvault as it gives entry to the software-defined storage market an approximate $2.7 billion TAM growing solidly in the double digits. In addition Metallic opens an approximate $1.6 billion addressable opportunity within the broader data replication and data protection public cloud service market. This market is projected to grow at a high single-digit rate.

Together these new offerings enable us to expand our TAM by almost 60%. When combined with our market strength well-established customer base and focus on execution we believe that Commvault has meaningfully enhanced its growth potential. Finally I'll share how we are working to improve execution particularly in go to market. These efforts are showing signs of paying off evidenced by having landed 7-figure deals in all 3 regions during the quarter. Structurally we have installed a completely new segmentation-based go-to-market strategy to drive focus and clarity. We've added key leaders to build off this initial success. I've asked Commvault's VP Anthony Faustini to lead our new global enterprise segment. They'll be working to land and expand opportunities among key Fortune 500 clients. We hired David Boyle a 31-year industry veteran as our Vice President of Americas Sales. David was instrumental in building Dell EMC's enterprise business and we expect him to have immediate and meaningful impact. We're also making progress on addressing capacity by filling more than 100 open field positions. We believe all of these measures will enable us to better capture new customers and increase share of wallet with existing customers. Supporting our partner ecosystem continues to be a priority. Our initial program indicators are positive and in line with expectations. Specifically our pipeline is healthy and our partner-driven deals are up sequentially and year-over-year. And we are seeing strong momentum from our largest partners like NetApp Wipro and HPE.

To further enhance this program we are delighted that 2 world-class leaders chose to join Commvault in October including Mercer Rowe our new Global Head of Channels and Alliances and Edison Peres who will serve as strategic go-to-market advisor. From an execution perspective we believe the building blocks are in place and we remain extremely committed to growing our partner ecosystem. Looking ahead Commvault is dedicated to helping our customers big data ready. This means we enable our customers to protect control manage and use data today and as they move from one technology to the next on-prem in the cloud in containers on virtual machines any application anywhere. While multi-cloud cloud native applications automation and DevOps offer customers tremendous competitive advantages they also create potential complexity and data fragmentation. This is hard to manage especially with their multiple generations of infrastructures and applications that never stop creating data. To meet business needs and drive value IT professionals must be data-ready. This is our sweet spot. Taking it a critical step further with the acquisition of Hedvig we are rapidly bringing data and storage management together to help our customers.

To create value for our shareholders we are relentlessly pursuing and executing the strategies that drive responsible and predictable growth. This quarter we delivered improved financial results. We continue to focus on our priorities. We added new leaders closed a major acquisition and launched new products. It was a heavy lift but it was executed with precision. I'm confident in the actions we are taking on the road ahead and I believe we are on the right track to deliver even better results in the future.

With that let me turn it over to Brian to give you more financial details. Brian?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Sanjay and good morning everyone. I'll now cover some financial highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Total revenue in the second quarter was $167.6 million a decline of 1% year-over-year and growth of 3% sequentially. As expected and consistent with our prior guidance FX was a moderate headwind in the second quarter. On a constant currency basis total revenue increased 1% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Software and products revenue was $68.6 million represented a decline of 1% year-over-year and an increase of 8% sequentially. On a constant currency basis software and products revenue increased 1% year-over-year and grew 9% sequentially. Our largest region the Americas increased double digits sequentially with growth primarily driven by large deals. EMEA performed well with revenue flat sequentially and growing 22% year-over-year. APAC grew 2% sequentially and increased 7% year-over-year. EMEA and APAC year-over-year growth would have been 28% and 10% respectively on a constant currency basis. Revenue from enterprise software deals which we define as deals over $100000 represented 64% of software and products revenue for the quarter. Revenue from these transactions was down 3% year-over-year but up 12% sequentially. Our average enterprise deal size was approximately $328000 during the quarter up 15% year-over-year and 10% sequentially. As Sanjay mentioned a moment ago we had 7-figure deals in each region during the quarter. Total services revenue was approximately $99 million a slight year-over-year decline.

Growth was tempered by changes in foreign exchange rates some of our customers moving to subscription models and a year-over-year decline in professional services. Gross margins were 81.8% a decline of approximately 280 basis points year-over-year. The cost of third-party royalties related to our HyperScale Software solutions and the cost of hardware-related to our HyperScale Appliances is included in the cost of software and products revenue. Total operating expenses were approximately $110 million for the quarter down 5% year-over-year. We continue to optimize our overall expense base by reallocating resources toward investments in our go-to-market strategy innovation and other growth driving initiatives. Operating margins were 14.8% for the quarter resulting in operating income or EBIT of approximately $24.8 million. Net income for the quarter was $19.2 million or $0.42 per share based on a diluted weighted average share count of approximately 45.7 million shares. Now I'll touch on our subscription pricing models and our continued shift to more repeatable revenue. We see customers continuing to transition to consumption models that provide flexibility to adapt to changes in their business. We have highlighted 2 revenue metrics to help investors track the growth and progress of our subscription revenue transition. These 2 metrics are repeatable revenue and annual contract value or ACV. I will start with repeatable revenue. As a reminder our primary repeatable revenue streams are subscription software and maintenance services. We consider approximately 73% of our Q2 fiscal 2020 total revenue to be repeatable in nature. This represents a 200 basis point improvement from the prior fiscal year.

These repeatable revenue streams which were up approximately 1% year-over-year continue to outperform our nonrepeatable revenue. Our second metric is annual contract value. This metric demonstrates the growth of our subscription and utility-based pricing models that we expect will drive new customer acquisition land and expand growth and enhanced upsell opportunities. As of Q2 ACV has grown to $121 million up approximately 60% year-over-year and up 14% sequentially. As a reminder our weighted average subscription contract length is approximately three years. In FY '21 we expect to start seeing a meaningful impact of the renewals of the subscription agreements that we sold in FY '18 which is our first year adoption of ASC 606 and when we started focusing on more repeatable software and services revenue streams. I'll now shift gears to our balance sheet and cash flows. As of September 30 our cash and short-term investments balance was approximately $475 million up $24 million from our balance on June 30 2019. Subsequent to quarter end we closed the Hedvig transaction. Per the terms of our purchase agreement we paid approximately $166 million in cash as part of the transaction. After this acquisition our cash balance was just over $310 million of which approximately half reside outside the U.S.

As a result of the timing of the Hedvig transaction and other anticipated restructuring costs we did not repurchase any stock during the quarter. Approximately $160 million remains in the current authorization that expires on March 31 2020 and we intend to remain opportunistic in our repurchase program. Days sales outstanding or DSO was 77 days. This compares favorably to 81 days in Q2 '19 and 92 days in Q1 '20. The improvement was a result of better linearity throughout the quarter. As of September 30 2019 our deferred revenue balance was approximately $321 million an increase of 2% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis deferred revenue was up 4% year-over-year. Nearly all our deferred revenue is services revenue that has been invoiced to customers. Free cash flow which we define as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures was approximately $23.4 million for the quarter up 35% over the prior year. This strong performance was driven by our improved operating results and better linearity during the quarter. Note that our free cash flow will be impacted by approximately $10 million of restructuring costs accrued in Q2 most of which will be paid out in Q3. Now I'll discuss our near-term financial outlook. Our Q2 '20 results demonstrate that we are beginning to make progress on our simplify innovate and execute agenda. We're encouraged by our progress but we recognize that we have more work ahead of us as we position the company for a return to predictable growth.

With that said we believe that the current Q3 '20 consensus forecast for approximately $73 million of software and products revenue is within our expected range. This includes a nominal contribution from Hedvig. Services revenue should be up modestly sequentially also in line with current consensus expectations. Keep in mind that while we exceed our Q2 expectations and we are confident about the second half outlook factors such as deal size and timing of close rates can cause volatility in our quarter-to-quarter results. As we noted on our last call we believe that Q1 '20 marked a baseline quarter and we expect to show continued sequential growth throughout the rest of the fiscal year. Now I'll discuss our EBIT margin expectations for Q3. Over the course of the next couple of quarters some of the cost savings achieved will be reallocated to hiring quota-carrying sales reps as we optimize our go-to-market efforts. In addition our annual customer event Commvault GO was held earlier this quarter and represented a significant investment. Even with these additional cost pressures we expect EBIT margins to be approximately 14% in Q3 which is above the current consensus forecast of 11.6%. Looking ahead we expect fourth quarter EBIT margins to increase sequentially from Q3 levels. Lastly let me quickly update you on our share count. As a result of the stock issued as part of the consideration for the Hedvig transaction we expect a diluted weighted average share count of approximately 46.5 million shares in Q3 '20.

Now I'll turn it back over to Sanjay for some closing remarks. Sanjay?

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brian. As I've shared since joining the company Commvault has good bones great technology outstanding people a loyal customer base and a balance sheet that allows for growth investments. Over the past 2 quarters we simplified our internal operations enhanced our go-to-market capabilities strengthened our team and remained laser-focused on innovation. Additionally our reputable portfolio of technologies is only getting better. The introduction of Metallic and acquisition of Hedvig have expanded our TAM by almost 60%. I'm confident that we have the portfolio we need to win new business and take share from our traditional competitors as well as the up starts in the industry. As the success of our recent GO conference is an indication we believe our customers and partners are excited and see where we are taking Commvault. But don't take my word for it. During the conference ESG's Christophe Bertrand said "Commvault is not changing it has already changed.

The company is actively morphing into its next phase of evolution." In closing I'm proud of what our team has accomplished in just a couple of quarters and I'm optimistic about the opportunity ahead for Commvault and its shareholders. To capitalize on it we must continue to deliver on our simplify innovate execute agenda. This will enable our return to predictable and responsible growth. Before I wrap up my prepared comments I'd like to take a moment to thank Al Bunte our former Chief Operating Officer who stayed on as an advisor when I joined the company. He has decided that the time is right to step out from his advisory role although he will continue to serve on our Board of Directors. His contributions to the company and our employees for 2 decades were instrumental and immeasurable so on behalf of the entire team thank you Al. Now we will open up the call to questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jason Ader with William Blair. Your line is open.

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

Thank you. Just had 2 questions, first just looking at the sales and marketing line it was definitely quite a bit below where we were anticipating it to be. Maybe you can talk Sanjay a little bit about some of the specific changes that you've made? I know you've talked about reallocation but any more detail on streamlining that's going on with sales and marketing. I understand it will be up in Q3 but any more color on that would be very helpful.

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Jason it's, Brian here. I'll start and then I'll hand it over to Sanjay. Yes as you can see in our fiscal Q2 we made a number of restructuring adjustments and we are pivoting more toward -- as we indicated on our last earnings call more toward quota-carrying resources and additional sales capacity. We recognize that we are a little bit behind in that front. I think we are making some good efforts this quarter thus far and you're going to see an increase in our direct quota-carrying resources in support of our partner network as well that we have enhanced this past quarter.

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes that -- and the only thing I'd add to that Jason is the fact that we have been actively working on our segmentation model that allows us to be more focused more laser-focused on the resource allocation that we want. We've realigned our partner go-to-market thesis. We brought on-board some new leadership. We feel pretty good about where things are landing from a strategy and early results in that direction.

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

And what's the head count from quarter-to-quarter excluding Hedvig?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

We didn't comment on that specifically.

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

Okay. If you have that that would be helpful. And then second question Brian just on guidance methodology. Has anything changed? Obviously you had a better-than-expected result in Q2. Did you change your methodology at all over the last couple of quarters? And then any comments on visibility relative to where it has been over the last year or so?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Jason in terms of guidance and expectations we are now firmly focused on sequential growth for the rest of this fiscal year. We feel good about where we are. We feel good about the progress we made in Q2 but there's more work ahead of us. I think in terms of visibility I'd say it's good it's consistent with what we have been seeing recently but it's early and we have got some new leadership on board. They're bringing in and attracting new talent. And it's going to take a little bit of time for us to gain some resurgence to more repeatable and predictable growth.

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Just I'm just going to supplement one thing to what Brian said. So it's about making sure that we are predictable. Also we are super focused on linearity inside of our business and expecting to make sure that we have got the right linearity in our business. So those are types of things we have -- and then sequential quarter-on-quarter growth. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Aaron Rakers with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Aaron Rakers -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Thanks. A couple questions if I can as well. As you look at the deferred revenue trends that we have seen I know it's up on a year-over-year basis and constant currency is a factor as well. But it's still down about 5% give or take relative to where we exited the last fiscal year. So I'm just curious as we think about the company and hopefully some reacceleration of billings growth going forward how should we think about deferred revenue trends over the next couple of quarters as you see sequential growth in revenue?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Morning, Aaron it's, Brian here. Yes so in terms of deferred revenue there is some seasonality to that number especially this quarter. We expect to see a resurgence of that in our fiscal Q3 often tied to our support renewals that tend to be heavier in fiscal Q3. And then just our sequential growth in general will contribute to that line.

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

Okay. And then kind of also -- when you talk about annualized contract value you also threw out the comment that you have opportunities to upsell going forward. Can you talk at all about what you've been seeing as far as your ability to upsell in your customer base? And then also Brian you've talked about as we look into fiscal 2021 you see an opportunity to see some -- a pretty good renewal contributions on some of the subscription. How do you think about that manifesting itself in terms of the model albeit I know that you're not going to give guidance for fiscal 2021? I'd just love to understand what we should be thinking about in terms of that comment?

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Aaron it's Sanjay. I'll go first. I'll sort of get to the first part of your question and then hand it over to Brian. So just at a high level. The -- we are excited about the fact that between Hedvig the 90-day drop that we are doing with -- every 90 days that we are doing with Commvault Complete Metallic reimagined Activate and other products that make up the portfolio we have really got a great set of capabilities now which we essentially launched all of this a couple of weeks ago at Commvault GO. We've got a great sort of -- set of capabilities for our customer customers of all sizes. This -- and not to forget a HyperScale technology. So when you look at all of that we have got a great set of capabilities now for customers that allow us to go back in and help them do the entire spectrum of what we call data ready not just manage the data or protect it but actually be able to use and analyze that data in different ways. So that's what we are sort of alluding to when we say we have the upsell capability. And I'll hand it back to Brian to sort of address the other piece.

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

So Aaron so we have been talking about this for quite some time that we are really excited as we enter FY '21 because it's going to be the first year that we are going to see some meaningful -- what we expect to be meaningful renewals of the original subscription contracts that we sold in FY '18. It's going to create an opportunity for some upsell and cross-sell as well as some of our new technologies that we recently acquired. And obviously it's early days. It's going to be the first time that we are dealing with that in any kind of magnitude that we think it creates opportunity as well.

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

And in the case of Hedvig -- just to give you some more color. In the case of Hedvig we have set up a specialized set of selling capabilities inside the organization go-to-market capabilities that are dedicated to taking that software-defined storage portfolio to market. So we thought this through pretty well and overlays nicely with our go-to-market segmentation.

Aaron Rakers -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brent Thill with Jefferies.

Joseph Gallo -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hey guys, this is Joe on for Brent. Congrats on the results. Good to see the hard work start to show up in the numbers. It looks like the results in EMEA were strong. I believe you guys had noted some macro weakness there last quarter. Any update there? And then just on the demand environment in that region in general.

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I know we had some cautionary statements around the macro environment especially in the U.K. could have shown some signs of just softening. But overall EMEAwide we are actually very pleased with the performance there. I think I mentioned on the call that there were 7-figure deals in each one of our geographic regions including EMEA and we are really pleased with the year-over-year and sequential growth there.

Joseph Gallo -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Awesome. Great to hear, and then just as a follow-up you guys have been very busy adding products organically and inorganically. We've always viewed you guys as the most complete enterprise-ready solution. I guess Sanjay you've been there 3 quarters now. What's left? Is there anything you're missing? Or I guess asked another way what's the biggest customer request coming out of GO?

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sort of giving away our products sort, of giving away anything that I may be working prematurely. I will say to you that the bit that we are sharing with customers that is really resonating is that the hard problems our customers are going to have to tackle with data as they move to multi-cloud cloud-native applications deep DevOps engagement and automation are going to look a whole lot different than the data problems of yesterday. And we believe that bringing together data management and storage management is truly going to allow us to do things like no one has done. We feel very good about that. And the Hedvig acquisition was well thought through. The technology is amazing. They've got incredible traction from what they're building. So we feel very good about the coming together. So I think our portfolio in time you will see that our portfolio is to bring these pieces together will look like no one else's and I think we are ahead of everyone else.

Joseph Gallo -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Thanks guys. Congrats again.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Martinuzzi with Lake Street. Your line is open.

Eric Martinuzzi -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yes. A question on gross margin assume for next quarter? I know you gave us an EBITDA -- or an EBIT outlook non-GAAP EBIT outlook for Q3. I think we are at 14% in Q3. Just curious where do the gross margins go in Q3 versus the 81.8% that you posted here in Q2?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Eric it's Brian here. Yes good question. Actually in Q2 we actually saw the best quarter ever in terms of our appliance sales for HyperScale. So we were pleased with that. Then obviously put a little bit of pressure on the gross margins. We would expect that to probably flatten out and continue into fiscal Q3 and probably for the remainder of the year. And then one other point I want to make going back to Jason's question about head count we were actually down 130 heads sequentially from fiscal Q1 levels.

Eric Martinuzzi -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then the software sales in the Americas obviously as much as you've seen strength outside of the Americas that's really been a sore spot for you. Could you -- the success that you're having in EMEA and APAC could you kind of contrast that with what are you doing right there because obviously we are stumbling in the Americas?

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

I wouldn't say we are -- I wouldn't use that exact terminology in the Americas. I'd say that we have been very transparent that we have been working through a rebuild of our business in the Americas. And for us -- and we had a good quarter in Q2 sequentially up over Q1 in the Americas and we are building back. I mean I could give you data points but the fact of the matter is we are rebuilding a lot of that open head count in the Americas where we need more capacity. The partner program is aligning well. We closed our single largest appliance deal in the U.S. this last quarter so the HyperScale technology is working well. We just launched Metallic only in the U.S. So we are building back the U.S. very capably and we just hired David Boyle to come in and in conjunction with what we have asked Anthony Faustini to do with the global segment. We're doubling down on the U.S. focus and it's work in progress. I've never shied away from that.

Eric Martinuzzi -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then I know as far as Hedvig's contribution in Q3 you characterized it as nominal. Is there an internal time line for when Hedvig is no longer nominal? In other words when does Hedvig start ringing the register for us in the top line?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Eric it's Brian here. We would probably envision that into FY '21. We're not saying that there won't be contribution from Hedvig this year but the majority of that would come in FY '21.

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

And I just want to remind folks that the reason we went into Hedvig as an acquisition was around the strategic impact it has on our portfolio for the future. Not to say that the financial impact isn't going to be there. We have some deals in the pipeline for the second half. But I just -- we went in for this because of the longer-term strategic technical impact that that IP has on the portfolio.

Eric Martinuzzi -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

No I get that. And from what -- just from the conversations I had with some of your larger enterprise accounts at GO they're definitely excited about it. I was just trying to get a feel for when. I certainly appreciate the strategic impact.

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

Eric Martinuzzi -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from James Fish with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

James Fish -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Hey, guys, congrats on the quarter. Maybe just to kind of double-click on a prior question. The primary storage vendors have all seeing a downtick in spending over the last six months. I guess what are your views on the macro environment moving forward as it relates to sort of the secondary environment? And what you're seeing specifically with large enterprises given concern there? It sounds like you guys had a really good quarter on large enterprise this quarter. But just curious as to how you're thinking about it moving forward?

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

I mean if you look at -- it's a great question Jim. And if you look at the -- look at our position and where we have been investing in secondary storage with our HyperScale that's an area we felt and we feel is continuing to grow. This is the simplicity of the solution that we bring for a customer is key. That's what's causing -- this business is getting some good traction now. With Hedvig what we will be able to do for our customers today and over time in a more composite way is truly bring together the next-generation applications that they want to build which is obviously coming off of virtual machines and sort of a VMware environments over into any kind of containerized environment for the multi-cloud world. We believe that the ubiquity that that sort of software-defined storage layer brings will blur lines between traditionally thought through primary and secondary storage plays. So it's really about the ubiquity and the ability to be able to build applications on a platform and move it around any cloud anywhere. That's sort of the mindset that we have got here.

James Fish -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Got it. And then Brian maybe for you with a few quarters under your belt and with a quarter now under your belt any update as to what you think this business could look like longer term?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So James we are not going to really comment on any specifics but I will tell you that we are encouraged by the longer term growth potential especially as we increase our TAM expansion with the acquisition of Hedvig with the launch of Metallic and just the overall go-to-market adjustments that we are making and adding increased sales capacity for the remainder of the year. That encourages us as we move forward.

Operator

Thank you. One our next question comes from Dan Bergstrom with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dan Bergstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah, thanks for taking my question. Around Metallic and the additional protection around Office 365 did you have a previous product that fit with the partner sales motion around O365 upgrades? Or is that essentially a new opportunity for you? And then early -- any early partner customer feedback there?

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan this is Sanjay. So we have a product Commvault Complete absolutely -- and it absolutely supports Office 365 capabilities today and has for a while. We've taken some of those capabilities not just Office 365 but endpoint VMs files things that we -- our studies have told us -- and our data has told us that customers in the size of 500 to 2500 employees need as predefined workflows to get going with a SaaS service. So the Office 365 piece was a very demanded sort of capability that we have built into the product. But we have had that technology obviously in-house or for our enterprise customers for a while. Sorry was there another part to your question that I missed?

Dan Bergstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Any early feedback on the product?

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So we have got lots and lots of trials and lots and lots of activity on the website since we launched it two weeks ago. Partners seem to like it. The -- and I want to reinforce that this technology is delivered only through partners as our commitment to the partner community and our programs. The feedback so far is very positive.

Dan Bergstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alex Kurtz with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Alex Kurtz -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. A couple of questions here, Brian did you mention just sort of what the impact was the -- to the top line from subscription adoption in the quarter?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

We didn't call it up specifically Alex. But as we have been moving over the past year again we think that's probably in the low 7-figure range in terms of a moderate headwind as we go through our transition. And again we are kind of looking forward to next fiscal year when those headwinds hopefully start turning into a tailwind for us as we start to renew some of the early agreements.

Alex Kurtz -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

And just on the hiring of North America reps. Just the timing of that how long do you think it will take to ramp them to productivity and kind of what that means for the next fiscal year? So I guess would you say a lot of your productivity assumptions are really based in the second half because it's going to take at least six months to get this crew up and running? Just sort of what -- how is your linearity of that productivity impacting next year?

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I think when you're looking for the profile of an enterprise sales rep it does take 2 3 4 quarters for them to get fully productive. So a lot of the impact will be seen in the beginning of next fiscal year. Then in terms of the hiring activity I think we are encouraged by what we have seen so far this quarter. There's an active pipeline. I think we are encouraged also by the new leadership we have in place David Boyle and Riccardo Di Blasio Anthony Faustini those are attracting new talent to Commvault that we haven't seen before. So we are -- and we are encouraged.

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

And we -- once we have opened this up we have got a lot of attention on the open positions we have and I think we are in a good place. We're just working as hard and as fast as we can to fill them. Now while I have you guys on the call if you know really good sales reps feel free to send them to us. We can go in faster. It's like all the help we can get guys.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm currently showing no further questions at this time.

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much.

Duration: 43 minutes

Call participants:

Michael Melnyk -- Director of Investor Relations

Sanjay Mirchandani -- Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Carolan -- Chief Financial Officer

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

Aaron Rakers -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Joseph Gallo -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Eric Martinuzzi -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

James Fish -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Dan Bergstrom -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Alex Kurtz -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

More CVLT analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than CommVault Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CommVault Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.