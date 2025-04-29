CommVault Systems, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30.99 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $126.12 million, or $2.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CommVault Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.36 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to $275.03 million from $223.29 million last year.

CommVault Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.99 Mln. vs. $126.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue: $275.03 Mln vs. $223.29 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $266 Mln - $270 Mln

