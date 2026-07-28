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CommVault Systems, Inc. Q1 Income Retreats

July 28, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.139 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $23.496 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CommVault Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.247 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $314.131 million from $281.978 million last year.

CommVault Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.139 Mln. vs. $23.496 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $314.131 Mln vs. $281.978 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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