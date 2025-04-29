COMMVAULT SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $CVLT Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS ($CVLT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $275,040,000, beating estimates of $267,677,070 by $7,362,930.

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CVLT stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MIRCHANDANI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 55,563 shares for an estimated $9,668,135 .

. GARY MERRILL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 8,693 shares for an estimated $1,529,254 .

. ALLISON PICKENS sold 1,232 shares for an estimated $212,520

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of COMMVAULT SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVLT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/16/2025

