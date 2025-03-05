Commvault Systems (CVLT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $167.92, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.46%.

Shares of the data-management software company witnessed a loss of 1.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Commvault Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 15.19% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $262.8 million, indicating a 17.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CVLT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $975.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.46% and +16.18%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Commvault Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Commvault Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.72. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.19.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

