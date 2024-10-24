Commvault Systems (CVLT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $133.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data-management software company had lost 12.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.75, showcasing a 7.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $221.05 million, indicating a 9.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.29 per share and a revenue of $928.8 million, representing changes of +10.4% and +10.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.61% downward. Currently, Commvault Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Commvault Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.32.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.