Commvault Systems (CVLT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) was down 1.18% at $75.18. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

The stock of data-management software company has fallen by 10.58% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Commvault Systems will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.77%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $306.42 million, indicating a 11.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.79% and +18.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Commvault Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Commvault Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.2.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.