Commvault Systems (CVLT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $125.60, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the data-management software company had gained 6.12% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 27, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.98, indicating a 4.26% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299 million, up 13.85% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.91 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, signifying shifts of +7.12% and +16.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Commvault Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Commvault Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.96.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

