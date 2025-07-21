Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $168.73, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data-management software company had gained 0.95% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Commvault Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 14.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $268.67 million, up 19.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.14 per share and a revenue of $1.14 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.42% and +14.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. At present, Commvault Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Commvault Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.91, so one might conclude that Commvault Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

