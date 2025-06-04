Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the latest trading day at $182.01, indicating a -0.67% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Shares of the data-management software company witnessed a gain of 6.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.95% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.97, indicating a 14.12% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $268.63 million, indicating a 19.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.11 per share and a revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating changes of +12.6% and +13.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Commvault Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Commvault Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.02.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.