Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Moves 2.05%: What You Should Know

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $150.04, moving +2.05% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data-management software company had gained 21.66% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.16, signifying a 14.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $311.03 million, indicating a 10.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.19 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, signifying shifts of +19.31% and +10.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Commvault Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Commvault Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.35. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.63.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.