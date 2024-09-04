Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $148.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the data-management software company had gained 5.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 5.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $220.9 million, indicating a 9.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.32 per share and a revenue of $921.2 million, indicating changes of +11.41% and +9.77%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Commvault Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Commvault Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.41, which means Commvault Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

