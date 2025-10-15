Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Commvault Systems (CVLT) ended the recent trading session at $172.05, demonstrating a -1.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

The data-management software company's stock has dropped by 8.1% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Commvault Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 13.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $273.48 million, up 17.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.14 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.42% and +16.94%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% higher. Currently, Commvault Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Commvault Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.71.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.