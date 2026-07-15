Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) was down 1.68% at $146.13. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had gained 18.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.18, reflecting a 16.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $311.03 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.22 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of +20% and +10.52%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher. Commvault Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Commvault Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.46. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.93 for its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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