Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $146.23, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.47% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had lost 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 7.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $221.05 million, reflecting a 9.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CVLT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $928.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.4% and +10.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.61% downward. Commvault Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Commvault Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.8.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

