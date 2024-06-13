Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $114.46, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Shares of the data-management software company have appreciated by 3.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.75, signifying a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $214.47 million, up 8.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $910 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.42% and +8.43%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Commvault Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Commvault Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Commvault Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.46 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.58.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.