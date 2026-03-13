Commvault Systems (CVLT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $78.96, marking a -2.34% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.61% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

Shares of the data-management software company witnessed a loss of 7.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.56%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.11, indicating a 7.77% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $306.42 million, indicating a 11.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.19 per share and a revenue of $1.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.79% and +18.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Commvault Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Commvault Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.14.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.