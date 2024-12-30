Commvault Systems (CVLT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Commvault Systems (CVLT) reached $151.19, with a -1.66% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had lost 10.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.36%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.54%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $246.13 million, indicating a 13.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $956.2 million, which would represent changes of +15.44% and +13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Commvault Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Commvault Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.76. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.44.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.