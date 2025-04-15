Commvault Systems (CVLT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $154.51, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

The the stock of data-management software company has fallen by 4.38% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $263.03 million, up 17.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower within the past month. Commvault Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Commvault Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.12 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.14.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.