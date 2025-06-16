Commvault Systems (CVLT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $187.38, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

Shares of the data-management software company have appreciated by 3.7% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.9%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.97, indicating a 14.12% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $268.63 million, indicating a 19.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.15% and +13.97%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Commvault Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Commvault Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.72 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.43 of its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

