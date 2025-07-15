Commvault Systems (CVLT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $166.73, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.4% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Shares of the data-management software company witnessed a loss of 9.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.97, reflecting a 14.12% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $268.63 million, up 19.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.14 per share and a revenue of $1.13 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.42% and +13.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. Commvault Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Commvault Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.96. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.74 for its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

