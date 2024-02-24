Commvault Systems (CVLT) Price Target Increased by 22.82% to 102.73

The average one-year price target for Commvault Systems (NasdaqGS:CVLT) has been revised to 102.73 / share. This is an increase of 22.82% from the prior estimate of 83.64 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86.86 to a high of 120.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.44% from the latest reported closing price of 94.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 47,565K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,836K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,687K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,531K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 43.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,387K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,373K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Commvault Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

