Commvault Systems (CVLT) Price Target Increased by 14.83% to 82.28

The average one-year price target for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been revised to 82.28 / share. This is an increase of 14.83% from the prior estimate of 71.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.72 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.42% from the latest reported closing price of 68.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commvault Systems. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.19%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 46,846K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,911K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares, representing a decrease of 20.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,728K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 28.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,616K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 44.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,386K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,364K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 134.52% over the last quarter.

Commvault Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

