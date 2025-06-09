Commvault Systems (CVLT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $190.99, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%.

The data-management software company's stock has climbed by 10.53% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.97, indicating a 14.12% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $268.63 million, up 19.57% from the year-ago period.

CVLT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.6% and +13.97%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Commvault Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Commvault Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.25, so one might conclude that Commvault Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.