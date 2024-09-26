Commvault Systems (CVLT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Commvault Systems (CVLT) ended the recent trading session at $152.42, demonstrating a +0.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

The data-management software company's shares have seen an increase of 0.92% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.91% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.74, reflecting a 5.71% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $220.9 million, reflecting a 9.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.32 per share and a revenue of $921.2 million, indicating changes of +11.41% and +9.77%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Commvault Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Commvault Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 45.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.71, so one might conclude that Commvault Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

