Commvault Systems (CVLT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Commvault Systems (CVLT) ended the recent trading session at $150.24, demonstrating a +1.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

The the stock of data-management software company has fallen by 1.65% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Commvault Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.71%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $220.9 million, indicating a 9.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $921.2 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.41% and +9.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Commvault Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Commvault Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.55 of its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

