Commvault Systems (CVLT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Commvault Systems (CVLT) reached $143.39, with a +0.36% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

The data-management software company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Commvault Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.74, signifying a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $220.9 million, indicating a 9.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $921.2 million, which would represent changes of +11.41% and +9.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Commvault Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Commvault Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 43.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.05 for its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.