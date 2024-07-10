Commvault Systems (CVLT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Commvault Systems (CVLT) ending at $120.41, denoting a +0.35% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

The data-management software company's stock has climbed by 6.16% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.46% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Commvault Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting a 4.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $214.47 million, showing an 8.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $910 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.42% and +8.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Commvault Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Commvault Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.53. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.08 for its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

