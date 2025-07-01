Commvault Systems (CVLT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) was down 1.03% at $172.53. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the data-management software company had lost 6.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Commvault Systems will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Commvault Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $268.63 million, up 19.57% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.13 per share and a revenue of $1.13 billion, signifying shifts of +13.15% and +13.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Commvault Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.03% upward. Currently, Commvault Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Commvault Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.66.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.