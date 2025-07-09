Commvault Systems (CVLT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $176.16, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data-management software company had lost 7.67% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Commvault Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 14.12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $268.63 million, reflecting a 19.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.13 per share and a revenue of $1.13 billion, signifying shifts of +13.15% and +13.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.03% upward. Commvault Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Commvault Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.8 of its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

