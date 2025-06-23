Commvault Systems (CVLT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) was up +1% at $172.16. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

The stock of data-management software company has fallen by 2.28% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Commvault Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 14.12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $268.63 million, reflecting a 19.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CVLT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.15% and +13.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.03% higher. Commvault Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Commvault Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.16 for its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.