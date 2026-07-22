Commvault Systems (CVLT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) was down 4.27% at $140.24. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had gained 16.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 28, 2026. On that day, Commvault Systems is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $311.03 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.22 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of +20% and +10.52%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.88% higher. Currently, Commvault Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Commvault Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.81.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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