Commvault Systems (CVLT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $125.21, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

The stock of data-management software company has risen by 20.2% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.16, signifying a 14.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $311.03 million, up 10.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.31% and +10.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Commvault Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Commvault Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.39, so one might conclude that Commvault Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.