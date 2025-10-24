Commvault Systems (CVLT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $169.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.15%.

Shares of the data-management software company witnessed a loss of 9.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Commvault Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 13.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $273.48 million, up 17.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.42% and +16.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commvault Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% higher. Commvault Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Commvault Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.24 for its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.