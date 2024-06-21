Commvault Systems (CVLT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed at $119.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had gained 6.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $214.47 million, up 8.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $910 million, signifying shifts of +13.42% and +8.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Commvault Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Commvault Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Commvault Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.96. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.76.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.