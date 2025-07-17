CommVault Systems (CVLT) and UiPath (PATH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two stocks that he has reviewed in the past.

CommVault Systems CVLT is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a A for Growth and a F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. Brian notes that this stock at $169 is higher in price than some investors like to see, but he also tells us that the percentage gain is this the thing that investors should focus on. CVLT doesn’t have accelerating revenue growth, but it does have accelerating growth in terms of earnings. Analysts are calling for 13.4% earnings growth this year and 15.2% growth next year.

UiPath PATH is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has a A for Growth and an F for Value. This stock was one of the earliest AI stocks to attract attention and Brian talks about how a simple Google search a few years ago pointed you to this name. Since that time the stock hasn’t done all that much. The price, consensus and EPS surprise chart that Brian always reviews shows how earnings estimates have been trending higher since the middle of 2024. That makes this stock worth another look.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

