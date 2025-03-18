Commvault Systems (CVLT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Commvault Systems (CVLT) closed the most recent trading day at $161.09, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had lost 13.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 15.19% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $262.8 million, showing a 17.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $975.08 million, indicating changes of +18.46% and +16.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Commvault Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Commvault Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.46 for its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

