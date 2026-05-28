Commvault Systems' CFO Sold Over 4,500 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares for a transaction value of approximately $479,000 on May 19, 2026.

The sale represented 5.92% of Gary's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 72,507 shares.

All shares involved were held directly; no indirect entities or derivative securities were part of this transaction.

Overall holdings have declined by nearly 50% in the past year.

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Gary Merrill, Chief Financial Officer of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), reported the sale of 4,560 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on May 19, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,560 Transaction value $479,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 72,507 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.6 million

Transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($105.10).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Merrill's recent selling activity?

The 4,560-share sale is slightly below Merrill's historical average sell size of approximately 4,859 shares per transaction, reflecting a pattern of consistent, moderate dispositions as his available holdings have declined.

The 4,560-share sale is slightly below Merrill's historical average sell size of approximately 4,859 shares per transaction, reflecting a pattern of consistent, moderate dispositions as his available holdings have declined. What fraction of Merrill's overall position was impacted by this transaction?

This sale accounted for 5.92% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 77,067 shares to 72,507 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings involved.

This sale accounted for 5.92% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his position from 77,067 shares to 72,507 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings involved. Did the market price at the time of sale indicate any valuation premium or discount?

The weighted average sale price was around $105.10, which was 3.1% above the May 19, 2026 closing price of $101.97, suggesting execution prices were closer to the session's average or open, rather than the daily low.

The weighted average sale price was around $105.10, which was 3.1% above the May 19, 2026 closing price of $101.97, suggesting execution prices were closer to the session's average or open, rather than the daily low. How does this transaction fit into the broader context of Merrill's ownership and liquidity strategy?

Since April 2025, Merrill's direct holdings have been reduced by nearly half, and the most recent sale — executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — continues a routine pattern of portfolio rebalancing rather than representing a shift in sentiment or capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/19/26) $101.97 Market capitalization $4.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.18 billion Net income (TTM) $70.66 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 19th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Commvault provides data protection, backup and recovery, disaster recovery, and cloud-based storage solutions, including Commvault Backup and Recovery, Disaster Recovery, HyperScale X, and the Metallic SaaS platform.

It generates revenue through software licensing, subscription services, appliances, and professional services for data management and security.

The company serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and government agencies across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing.

Commvault Systems, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise-grade data protection and information management solutions, supporting 3,300 employees.

The company's strategy centers on delivering comprehensive, scalable software and cloud services that address complex data management needs for organizations of all sizes. Its competitive edge lies in a broad product portfolio, flexible deployment models, and a diversified customer base across multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Commvault Systems CFO Gary Merrill’s May 19 sale of company stock is not a cause for investor concern. The transaction was implemented under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such pre-arranged trading plans are often implemented by executives to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Merrill adopted the plan in June of 2025.

In addition, 2,275 of the 4,560 shares sold were an automatic sale to cover tax withholdings related to the vesting of stock granted for company performance. Merrill chose to sell only 2,285 shares, and retained over 70,000 after the transaction, which suggests he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Commvault Systems is doing well, although its stock is not. In the company’s 2026 fiscal year ended March 31, it generated $1.2 billion in sales, a strong 19% year-over-year increase. However, its costs rose, resulting in operating income of $74 million, only a modest increase over the prior year’s $73.7 million.

That may have been a factor in Commvault shares falling in 2026, along with a sector wide sell-off in software stocks earlier this year. Even so, the company’s rising revenue indicates it is successfully continuing to expand its business.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.