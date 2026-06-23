Is Commvault Stock Worth Buying as Growth Slows and Valuation Holds Up

Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT still has a credible investment case after strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, but the setup is no longer a simple growth-acceleration story.

The better question is whether steady execution, recurring revenue gains and cash generation are enough to justify a fresh entry when fiscal 2027 growth is expected to normalize.

CVLT Delivers Better Earnings Than Expected

Commvault reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, up 24.3% year over year and 17.4% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Revenues increased 13.3% year over year to $311.7 million, topping the consensus mark by 1.5%. Subscription revenues rose 20% to $208 million, with SaaS revenues jumping 43% to $93 million.

The quarter also showed healthy operating leverage. Non-GAAP operating margin improved 170 basis points year over year to 21.3%, while free cash flow reached a quarterly record of $132 million.

CommVault Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CommVault Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CommVault Systems, Inc. Quote

Commvault's Fiscal 2027 Outlook Cools the Story

The hesitation starts with guidance. Management expects fiscal 2027 total revenues of $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion, implying growth of roughly 12% to 13% from fiscal 2026 revenues of $1.18 billion.

Subscription annual recurring revenues are expected to reach $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion in fiscal 2027. That still indicates growth, but it marks a slowdown from the 27% subscription annual recurring revenue growth reported in fiscal 2026.

That makes CVLT more of a quality-growth story than an accelerating-growth story. Investors comparing the space may also watch Rubrik RBRK, a cyber resilience and data security company with direct relevance to enterprise recovery demand. CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, a cybersecurity platform company, offers a broader benchmark for investor appetite toward security software.

CVLT's Valuation Looks Fair, Not Cheap

CVLT trades at 23.41 times forward 12-month earnings. That is above the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 19.84 times, but below the broader Zacks sector multiple of 25.11 times.

The valuation does not look excessive relative to the company’s recurring revenue base and cash generation. It also does not offer a clear discount that would make the stock easy to buy despite slower growth.

The $132 price target also points to a measured setup. With the stock at $126.01 as of June 22, 2026, the implied upside looks modest rather than compelling.

Commvault's Cash Flow Helps the Bull Case

Cash flow is the strongest offset to the growth concern. Commvault generated $237 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2026, up 16% year over year.

The company ended fiscal 2026 with $900 million in cash and cash equivalents. That gives it flexibility to invest in product development, support strategic acquisitions and maintain shareholder returns.

Repurchases also remain part of the story. Commvault bought back 3 million shares for $259 million in the fiscal fourth quarter and repurchased $446 million of stock for the full fiscal year.

What CVLT's Scores Say About the Risk-Reward

The bottom line is that CVLT still looks like a solid software name, but the near-term risk-reward is more balanced than compelling. Strong execution and cash generation support patience, while slower expected revenue and annual recurring revenue growth argue against chasing the stock.

CVLT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank is consistent with a more measured view over the next one to three months rather than a clear short-term buy signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Style Scores add nuance. CVLT has a VGM Score of C, Growth Score of B, Value Score of D and Momentum Score of C. The Growth Score of B supports the long-term appeal of the business, but the Value Score of D indicates that valuation is not the stock’s strongest attribute.

For investors already holding CVLT, the fundamentals still provide reasons to stay constructive. For new buyers, the combination of normalizing growth and fair valuation supports a more patient entry point.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.