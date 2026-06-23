Commvault Stock Outlook Turns on SaaS Growth and Cyber Demand Now

Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT is increasingly being judged by its ability to convert cyber resilience demand into recurring, higher-visibility growth.

The company’s latest results show a business moving deeper into cloud, security and recovery workloads, even as investors weigh slower fiscal 2027 growth expectations and limited near-term margin expansion.

Commvault's SaaS Shift Drives Recurring Revenue

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) remains the clearest growth engine. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, SaaS revenue rose 43% year over year to $93 million. For the full fiscal year, SaaS revenue increased 52% to $333 million.

SaaS annual recurring revenues reached $400 million, up 42% year over year. That shift matters because recurring software revenue can improve visibility, support customer retention and create a stronger foundation for long-term profitability.

CommVault Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommVault Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommVault Systems, Inc. Quote

CVLT's ARR Momentum Supports the Core Thesis

Subscription annual recurring revenues increased 27% year over year to $989 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Total annual recurring revenues rose 21% to $1.12 billion, underscoring the company’s progress in building a larger recurring base.

Commvault added $53 million of net new subscription annual recurring revenues on a constant-currency basis in the quarter, its strongest performance of fiscal 2026. That momentum supports the view that demand remains healthy despite expectations for normalized growth in fiscal 2027.

Commvault Builds Around a Unified Platform

Commvault Cloud unifies data protection, cyber recovery, data security, governance and identity resilience across on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud and SaaS environments. That breadth is important as enterprises seek fewer fragmented tools and more consistent recovery capabilities.

The land-and-expand case is also gaining support. At the end of fiscal 2026, 48% of Commvault-managed SaaS customers used more than one offering, up from 43% a year earlier.

Rubrik RBRK is a relevant peer for investors tracking cyber resilience and data security software. International Business Machines IBM also sits in the broader enterprise technology conversation, given its exposure to hybrid cloud and security-oriented infrastructure needs.

CVLT Faces Real Growth and Margin Trade-Offs

The bullish case is not without offsets. Management expects total revenues of $1.30-$1.31 billion in fiscal 2027, implying slower expansion than the 19% revenue growth delivered in fiscal 2026.

Perpetual license revenue remains a pressure point, falling 32% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter and 22% for fiscal 2026. Margin expansion may also stay measured as Commvault continues investing in sales capacity, product innovation and growth initiatives.

How CVLT's Rating Signals Fit the Setup

Commvault’s business trend is constructive, led by SaaS growth, subscription annual recurring revenue gains and deeper cyber resilience demand. The stock setup, however, looks more balanced than outright aggressive at this stage.

CVLT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock also has a VGM Score of C, with a Growth Score of B, Value Score of D and Momentum Score of C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Growth Score of B fits the company’s improving recurring-revenue profile. Still, the weaker Value Score and middling Momentum Score suggest investors may want more confirmation from execution, estimate trends and fiscal 2027 growth before taking a more bullish stance.

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